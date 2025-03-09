Jacobs edges Dunstone to capture first Brier Tankard since 2013

KELOWNA, B.C. - Alberta's Brad Jacobs defeated Manitoba's Matt Dunstone 5-3 to win the Montana's Brier on Sunday night at Prospera Place.

Down one with hammer coming home in the 10th end, Jacobs made a game-winning hit for three.

"I knew it was good when I let her go," Jacobs said. "That was pure. It was great."

It was the second career Brier title for Jacobs, who previously won in 2013. His foursome includes vice Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant and lead Ben Hebert.

The top-ranked Dunstone had hammer to start against his second-ranked opponent. Four blanked ends preceded a Dunstone draw for two after Jacobs missed a cross-house double-takeout attempt.

Dunstone made a tapback to sit two that forced Jacobs to draw for his first point. The Alberta skip followed with a steal when Dunstone jammed on a double.

Jacobs got the force he wanted in the ninth end after Dunstone flashed his first rock. Manitoba scored the single but lost the hammer.

"I'm just completely heartbroken for my team," Dunstone said. "I wasn't good enough for them down the stretch."

It was the fourth career Brier title for Kennedy. Gallant and Hebert have now won five apiece.

Earlier in the day, Jacobs pulled out a 7-5 semifinal win over Canada's Brad Gushue in a stunning semifinal.

Gushue had a chance to win with his final throw of the 10th end. However, his tap attempt was heavy and the rock slid by Alberta's shot stone.

"We got the biggest break of the year," said Jacobs, who reached his first Brier final since 2015.

The result ended Gushue's bid for a record fourth straight Brier title and seventh overall.

"I just overthrew that last rock," he said. "I threw it six feet harder than what I needed to throw it. It's just unfortunate."

Jacobs scored three points in the fifth end for a 3-1 lead but Gushue answered in the eighth with three of his own.

Jacobs made a big-weight hit for two in the ninth end before stealing his way to victory.

He was the only skip to go 8-0 in round-robin play. Both Gushue and Dunstone were 7-1.

Jacobs earned a berth in the 2026 playdowns in St. John's, N.L., and will represent Canada at the March 29-April 6 BKT world men's curling championship in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Jacobs also earned $108,000 of the total purse of $300,000. Dunstone's rink, which includes Colton Lott, E.J. Harnden and Ryan Harnden, picked up $60,000 and Gushue's side earned $40,000.

A sellout crowd of 5,483 in the final pushed overall attendance to 89,108.

Ottawa's Rachel Homan won the Scotties Tournament of Hearts last month in Thunder Bay, Ont. She will wear the Maple Leaf at the world women's playdowns starting Friday in Uijeongbu, South Korea.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2025.