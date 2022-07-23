Dolegala listed as No. 1 QB on Riders' depth chart ahead of Argos game

Saskatchewan Roughriders rookie quarterback Jake Dolegala is expected to get his first CFL start Sunday against the Toronto Argonauts in the rescheduled Week 7 finale at Mosaic Stadium.

The 25-year-old American is listed as the top quarterback on the Riders' depth chart with Mason Fine listed as a game-time decision in the backup role.

Regular starter Cody Fajardo, who has been wearing a knee brace since Week 2 and was in pain after a sack last week in a loss to the Argos, was listed as "ill" on the injured list this week. The Roughriders have been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak this week, leading to the postponement of the game which was originally scheduled for Saturday.

TSN's Dave Naylor notes that "theoretically he [Fajardo] could come off injured (Covid) list tomorrow and play. But that’s just what’s possible."

So @sskroughriders remove Mason Fine from injured list and have him as a GTD as backup QB. Fajardo still on injured list. As his injury was listed this week as “ill” it means theoretically he could come off injured (Covid) list tomorrow and play. But that’s just what’s possible. https://t.co/YWlVhj6u2j — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) July 23, 2022

This week I asked @sskroughriders president Craig Reynolds what they would do if they didn’t have 2 QB’s who could dress this week. He said “then we’ll sign one.” Has there ever been a player signed the day of a game? Not to my knowledge but these are different times.#CFL #Riders — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) July 23, 2022

Dolegala has spent time on NFL practice rosters, including stints with the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins.

Dolegala signed with the Riders in February.

Saskatchewan is 4-2 on the season.