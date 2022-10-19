The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed defenceman Jake Muzzin on the injured reserve list, it was announced Wednesday.

In a corresponding move, the Leafs have recalled defenceman Filip Kral from the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

D Jake Muzzin has been placed on injured reserve. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) October 19, 2022

Muzzin, 33, sustained the injury after colliding with the Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller in the second period of Monday's 4-2 loss. He left the game and did not return and will now miss a minimum of seven days retroactive to Monday.

The 6-foot-3 Woodstock, Ont., native missed 35 games last season due to a concussion and missed the start of training camp with a back injury.

Muzzin has an assist in three games this season and has 69 goals and 294 points in 682 career games split between the Los Angeles Kings and Maple Leafs.

Kral, 22, has zero points in two games with the Marlies this season. He has yet to appear in a game at the NHL level.