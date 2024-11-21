Described as an exceptional talent and a relentless competitor, Canadian boxer "Prince" Lucas Bahdi has signed with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions following his fight on the Paul-Mike Tyson card last week, it was announced Thursday.

A top-ranked lightweight by both the IBF and WBA, Bahdi, 30, becomes the first Canadian to sign with Paul's company.

The Niagara Falls, Ont., native, who holds a career record of 18-0 with 15 knockouts, defeated the previously unbeaten Armando Casamonica in the undercard at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 15 and turned heads in July with a win over H2O Sylve on the main card of the Paul-Mike Perry card.

“Signing with an innovative promoter, who puts fighters first, is one of the goals I’ve been working towards since I turned professional in 2019,” Bahdi said in a statement.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Most Valuable Promotions team because I know that Jake Paul’s vision for boxers’ careers inside the ring and outside the ring will take me to where I want to be ... a world champion and a star. Fighting on the Paul vs. Tyson undercard was just the beginning. I’m excited to keep showing the world what I’ve got.”

MVP speaks highly of Bahdi and says fans can expect to see Bahdi headline an event on Canadian soil in 2025.

"Lucas Bahdi is an exceptional talent and a relentless competitor who embodies everything MVP stands for—passion, dedication, and doing the unexpected," Paul said.

"With his impressive knockout power and undefeated record, Lucas has already made waves in the lightweight division, and we’re excited to work with him as he continues his journey toward becoming a world champion and global star."

Paul beat Tyson last Friday in a unanimous decision.