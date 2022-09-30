Long snapper Jake Reinhart is retiring after eight CFL seasons, the Toronto Argonauts announced on Friday.

The 32-year-old was the longest-serving player in the Argos' organiation, joining the team prior to the 2014 season.

Reinhart is currently out for the season with an elbow injury, the same elbow injury that cut his 2021 season short. For his career, the Guelph, Ont., native has appeared in 117 regular season games, two playoff games and one Grey Cup.

“Today is the worst, good day of the year as Jake Reinhart, our longest serving player is officially retired,” said Argos general manager Michael Clemons in a news release. “If you don’t recognize the name, that is a good thing because long snappers only get noticed when something goes wrong. Not only is he one of the most consistent players to don the Double Blue, player for player would adamantly affirm that he is one of the best teammates they’ve ever had. He is leaving as a role model to become a hero. His new position will have even more pressure, as a firefighter he will serve and protect the lives of fellow Canadians at the risk of his own. This is not goodbye, Jake Reinhart will always be a Toronto Argonaut.”

The Argos said in the same news release that Reinhart has accepted a job with the Kitchener Fire Department.