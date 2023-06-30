Free agent centre Jakob Poeltl has agreed on a four-year, $80 million contract to stay with the Toronto Raptors, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: Free agent C Jakob Poeltl has agreed on a four-year, $80 million contract to stay with the Toronto Raptors. Poeltl is represented by Michael Tellem and Sam Goldfeder of @excelbasketball. Deal includes a player option. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

The veteran big man played in 72 games split between the San Antonio Spurs and Raptors last season, averaging 12.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

The Raptors acquired Poeltl in a trade on Feb. 9 in exchange for Canadian Khem Birch and two draft picks. He started all but one game he played for Toronto down the stretch of the season but the Raptors were unable to reach the playoffs, falling to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament.

The trade was a homecoming for Poeltl, who began his career with the Raptors after being selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He played two seasons with the Raps before being dealt to San Antonio in the Kawhi Leonard trade and spent the next four and a half seasons there before returning to the Raptors.

In 488 career NBA games, the Vienna, Austria, native averages 8.1 points and 6.5 rebounds.