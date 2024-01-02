Jakub Stancl scored with 11 seconds remaining in the third period to lead Czechia to a 3-2 upset win over Canada in the quarterfinal at the 2024 World Juniors.

Stancl scored his second of the game when his shot went off of Canadian defenceman Oliver Bonk and past Mathis Rousseau.

The Czechs took a 2-0 lead after the first period as Stancl opened the scoring just under eight minutes in as he took a pass from Dominik Rymon and beat Rousseau on the blocker side.

They would double their lead late in the period as Tomas Cibulka's shot from the blueline through traffic beat Rousseau through the five hole. Jiri Kulich picked up the assist on the goal.

This is the first time Czechia has beaten Canada in the medal round at the World Juniors and ends Canada's pursuit of a third consecutive gold medal at the tournament.

Forward Macklin Celebrini and defencemen Mavric Lamoureux and Denton Mateychuk were named the top three players for Canada by management.

Canada got on the board in the second period as Matthew Wood burst in and got behind the Czech defence to beat goaltender Michael Hrabal with assists from Easton Cowan and Brayden Yager.

Defenceman Jake Furlong scored the tying goal late in the period to make it 2-2 after he took a pass from Matthew Poitras and his shot from the point got past Hrabal.

Hrabel stopped 28 shots for Czechia as they advance to the semifinals.

Earlier in the day, Finland beat Slovakia 4-3 in overtime in the first quarterfinal to advance to the semifinals.