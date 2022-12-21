The NBA has taken away the New York Knicks' 2025 second-round pick as a result of a tampering investigation into the signing of point guard Jalen Brunson, it was announced Wednesday.

"This outcome reflected a finding, following an investigation, that the Knicks engaged in free agency discussions involving Jalen Brunson prior to the date when such discussions were permitted. The team fully cooperated with the investigation," read a statement from the league.

Brunson joined the Knicks on a four-year, $104 million deal in one of the bigger free agent moves from this past summer.

In April, Knicks executives William Wesley and Allan Houston along with star forward Julius Randle sat courtside for the Dallas Mavericks' -- Brunson's then team -- playoff game against the Utah Jazz. In June, the Knicks hired Brunson's father to serve as an assistant coach on Tom Thibodeau's staff. Brunson was then reported to have signed with the team on the opening day of free agency after weeks of rumours connecting him to the Big Apple.

Brunson has proved to be well worth the money so far for New York as he enters play Wednesday averaging a career-best 20.8 points and 6.2 assists on 46.8 per cent from the field. The Knicks have won eight games in a row and sit sixth in the Eastern Conference.