The CEBL has a new single-game scoring record.

Jalen Harris’ historic 45-point performance led the Saskatchewan Rattlers (5-2) to a 104-93 win over the Brampton Honey Badgers (2-6) on Wednesday night.

And if setting a league record wasn’t impressive enough, how about doing it with a game-winning three? Harris hit his sixth triple of the game in Target Score Time to make history and keep the Rattlers a perfect 4-0 at the SaskTel Centre this season.

“Tonight was one of those nights,” Harris said postgame on what he was feeling as he set the record. “It’s a blessing, I’m going to enjoy tonight but try and do even better next game.

“The fans make it so special … it was for them.”

The scoring explosion broke the previous mark of 42 points set by Teddy Allen (Sea Bears) and Brandon Sampson (Growlers), which means Harris now stands alone in the record book. It simultaneously broke Justin Wright-Foreman’s franchise record of 39 points for the Rattlers, also set against the Honey Badgers.

Harris was supported by Maurice Calloo who finished with 19 points and seven rebounds, and Elijah Harkless’ double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, Bryson Williams chipped in with nine points and a game-high 13 rebounds in his CEBL debut.

On the other side, Zane Waterman returned to form with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists despite Brampton losing its sixth game in a row. And for what it’s worth, the forward also made a bit of history on the night as he made his 44th appearance as a Honey Badger, passing Cody John for the franchise’s all-time record for games played.

“It’s nice to have a home somewhere,” Waterman said postgame reflecting on the milestone. “In this business it can be a new place or country every year … this team, the management, I’ll stay in touch with for the rest of my life, it’s great.”

L.J. Thorpe and Shamiel Stevenson added 18 points apiece, Javonte cook finished with 17 points and Callum Baker contributed a season-high 11 points off the bench.

Heading into halftime Harris had put up an impressive, yet modest, 16 points as his team led 49-44.

Saskatchewan had weathered arguably Brampton’s best three-point shooting half of the season, considering the fact they hit six triples on 38 per cent shooting, compared to the Honey Badgers usual 7.6 makes on a 29.8 per cent clip.

“We made strides in getting better today,” Honey Badgers head coach Sheldon Cassimy said after the game on his team’s improved showing despite the loss. “We made adjustments … it’s a matter of putting it all together and executing the gameplan.”

And that was when the former Toronto Raptor began his run towards history. Harris dropped 21 points in the third quarter as he missed just two shots. The outburst undoubtedly propelled him to the record given the fact he managed eight points in every other frame.

“He took over tonight,” Rattlers head coach Larry Abney said after the game on Harris’ monster performance. “When he has the hot hand like that, we feed him.”

The Rattlers made sure not to squander their lead guard’s effort as they quickly extended their seven- point advantage at the end of the third into the game’s first double-digit lead. A Calloo layup less than a minute into the fourth quarter put Saskatchewan up 10 and they never looked back.

They went into Target Score Time up 95-85 before Harris hit two threes, including the game-winner that put an end to the contest.

And not to be lost in the heroics of Harris was the fact that the Rattlers also won this contest thanks to their domination on the glass. Saskatchewan finished the game plus-14 on total rebounds as they grabbed 10 on the offensive end (+7) for 17 second chance points (+10).

Up Next

The Rattlers return to action on Saturday, starting a stretch of three games against fellow West teams by visiting the conference leading Vancouver Bandits.

Meanwhile, the Honey Badgers stay on the road as they head into Alberta on Sunday to take on the Calgary Surge.