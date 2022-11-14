Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles welcome the Washington Commanders to Lincoln Financial Field with their unbeaten record on the line in a key NFC East divisional battle on Monday Night Football.

Watch the game LIVE on TSN1/3, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 8:00pm EST / 5:00pm PST.

Philadelphia come in as heavy favourites at home - to be expected, given their perfect 8-0 start to the season - against Washington (4-5), who will have backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke starting. Carson Wentz remains sidelined by a broken finger suffered in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears.

The Eagles have started strongly behind a well-rounded offensive attack that averages 28.1 points (2nd in the NFL), 148.8 rushing yards (6th), 242.3 passing yards (8th) and 391 total yards per game (4th) this season. The Eagles' defence also ranks third in total yardage allowed per game (299) and points allowed per game (16.9).

Hurts, their third-year quarterback, has put it all together in a campaign that is garnering Most Valuable Player award consideration. He has 2,042 passing yards and 12 touchdowns through the air, with 326 rushing yards and an additional six touchdowns on the ground.

He is on pace to shatter his career bests in passing yards, touchdowns, completion percentage and quarterback rating.

On the other side, Washington has played an inconsistent season highlighted by a four-game losing streak weeks two through five, but have won three of their past four. This includes a close loss last week to the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings, by a score of 20-17.

The two-headed rushing attack of Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. will look to get rolling, as they've been the driving force behind Washington's resurgence the last four games. The team has averaged 131.8 rushing yards per game in that span.

This is the second meeting between these teams, with the first being a 24-8 victory for the Eagles in Week 3.