Jama Mahlalela is returning to the Toronto Raptors.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the longtime team assistant and former Raptors 905 head coach will be a top assistant on new head coach Darko Rajakovic's staff. Former Washington Wizards assistant Pat Delany will also come aboard as a top assistant.

Mahlalela won an NBA championship last summer with the Golden State Warriors.

A product of UBC, Mahlalela originally joined the Raptors organization in 2006 and was named an assistant coach under Dwane Casey ahead of the 2013-2014 season. In June of 2018, he was named head coach of the G League Raptors 905 before returning to the Raptors as an assistant under Nick Nurse in December of 2020.

He left for the Warriors in the summer of 2021 as an assistant and director of player development.

Delany had been with the Wizards under Wes Unseld since 2021. He previously served as an assistant under Steve Clifford with both the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets.