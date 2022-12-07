The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed running back Jamal Morrow to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Morrow, 27, is coming off his best season in the Canadian Football League, rushing for 666 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games. The Menifee, Calif., native managed to finish among the CFL's top rushers despite missing significant time with a broken wrist.

During his rookie 2021 season, Morrow split carries with then-starter William Powell. Powell finished the season the league's fourth-best rusher with 733 yards, before joining the Ottawa Redblacks for the 2022 season. Morrow finished with 41 yards.

A product of Washington State University, Morrow also started in the return game, racking up a combined 1,533 all-purpose yards.