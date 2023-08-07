Point guard Jamal Murray did not did not travel with the team and will not participate in the upcoming exhibition games, Canada Basketball announced Monday.

Canada Basketball noted that a decision on Murray's status for the FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup will be made at a later date.

Murray was not the lone player not make the trip for Canada's games in Germany and Spain, as Toronto, Ont.'s Oshae Brissett has been ruled out for the FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup with an undisclosed injury.

Murray, a native of Kitchener, Ont., recently won the 2023 NBA Finals with the Denver Nuggets.

Canada's 13-man roster for the upcoming exhibition games: