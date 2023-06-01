The Denver Nuggets are holding a 59-42 lead over the Miami Heat after the opening half of play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals from Ball Arena in Colorado.

Jamal Murray, a native of Kitchener, Ont., has scored 18 points with four assists and four rebounds while Aaron Gordon put together a great half of basketball with 14 points and five rebounds.

Superstar Nikola Jokic has 10 points and an incredible 10 assists.

Centre Bam Adebayo was Miami's leading scoring with 16 points with Jimmy Butler putting up seven.

The Nuggets are shooting 59.5 per cent from the floor while the Heat are shooting 37.5 per cent.

Miami are looking to capture their fourth NBA title in franchise history and first since 2013.

This is Denver's first appearance in the NBA Finals.