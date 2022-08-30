Peters on the play of the Toronto defence: 'I think we made a statement tonight'

The CFL has announced that Toronto Argonauts defensive back Jamal Peters, Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker, and Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Malik Henry have been voted as Top Performers for Week 12.

Peters recorded a career high three interceptions, including his first career pick six, in the Argos 37-20 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He added four tackles, including one tackle for loss. The second-year player has registered 38 tackles, one sack, and is tied for the league lead with four interceptions.

Schaffer-Baker set a new career-high with 170 receiving yards in the Riders' 23-16 win over the BC Lions. He added one touchdown catch, two 30+ yard receptions and three second-down conversion receptions. It was the second 100-yard receiving game of his career. Schaffer-Baker now leads the team with 614 receiving yards, 44 receptions and is tied for the team lead with four touchdown catches.

Henry set a pair of career bests with seven receptions and three touchdowns in the Stampeders 31-29 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Henry racked up 122 receiving yards, the third 100-yard game, and it was the first multi-touchdown game of his career. He leads the Stampeders with 637 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions.