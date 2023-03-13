Quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints are finalizing a one-year, $8 million contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

He will return to the Saints as the backup to Derek Carr, who the Saints signed to a four-year deal worth up to $150 million.

It's a 1-year deal for Jameis Winston worth up to $8M, source said. With no starting opportunities, Winston sticks with what's familiar. https://t.co/0fWhN2QPJb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

The 29-year-old played just three games last season due to injury, throwing for 858 yards and four touchdowns.

Drafted first overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft, Winston has thrown for 21, 840 yards, 139 touchdowns, and 96 interceptions in 86 career games.