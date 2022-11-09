While it is expected that Hockey Canada will unveil its management and coaching staff on Wednesday, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that Ottawa 67’s general manager James Boyd will be Canada’s GM for the World Juniors, while Dennis Williams from the Everett Silvertips will be Team Canada’s head coach.

Boyd, 46, joined the Ottawa 67’s as general manager prior to the beginning of the franchise’s 50th Anniversary season in 2017. The Mississauga, Ont., native won the inaugural Jim Gregory Trophy as OHL general manager of the year in 2020. Boyd also led the 67's to the OHL final in 2019 after winning the Hamilton Spectator Trophy as the league’s best regular season team. Boyd previously spent time with the Belleville Bulls (1999-2004), Toronto/Mississauga St. Michael’s Majors (2004-11) and the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads (2012-17).

The 43-year-old Williams is in his sixth season as the head coach of the Silvertips and in his second as the general manager as he was promoted to the dial position in July of 2021. Williams currently has a 203-66-11-11 record behind the bench in his Western Hockey League career. He has won four U.S. Division titles, three Conference regular season titles and a Western Conference championship. Prior to his time with the Silvertips, Williams spent time with the Bloomington Thunder (2014-16), Amarillo Bulls (2011-13), Bowling Green State (2009), and Neumann College (2004-06).