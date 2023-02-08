American running back James Butler is planning to sign with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Butler, 27, rushed for his first one thousand-yard season in the Canadian Football League, taking 210 carries for 1,060 yards and seven touchdowns for the BC Lions. The Chicago-born running back also caught 53 passes for 384 yards and four touchdowns.

Across two seasons, the former Iowa Hawkeye has played in 28 games, rushing for 1,557 yards and nine touchdowns on 311 touches.

The CFL's free agency period begins at noon EST on February 14.