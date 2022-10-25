TORONTO — Running backs James Butler, Sean Thomas Erlington and Dedrick Mills are the Canadian Football League's top players of the week.

Butler, a running back for the B.C. Lions, had a career-high 141 rushing yards in a 31-14 win over Edmonton in Week 20. It was Butler's third 100-plus rushing game of the season. He averaged 5.9 yards per carry and one touchdown, plus three receptions for 21 yards.

Butler also earned top performer honours in Week 1.

He has averaged 5.2 yards per carry this season for 1,054 total rushing yards plus 11 touchdowns (seven rushing, four receiving).

Thomas Erlington rushed for a season-high 104 yards in Hamilton's 30-27 victory over Ottawa. It was the running back's second career 100-plus rushing yard game. He averaged eight yards per carry, and had two 20-plus yard carries.

Thomas Erlington has 465 combined yards this season (327 rushing, 128 receiving), plus two touchdowns.

Mills ran for 103 yards in Calgary's 32-21 win over Saskatchewan, his second 100-plus game of the season.

He averaged 6.1 yards per carry and scored one touchdown.

Mills has rushed for 334 yards and one touchdown in five games this season, and recorded 13 receptions for 105 yards.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2022.