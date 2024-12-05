USA Hockey has announced the 28 players that will take part in its selection camp ahead of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

The United States will be looking to defend its gold medal as they bring 15 forwards, 10 defencemen and three goaltenders to camp.

The Americans return 10 players from last year's team in forwards Ryan Leonard, Gabe Perreault, Oliver Moore, Danny Nelson and Carey Terrance as well as defencemen Zeev Buium, Drew Fortescue and Aram Minnetian and goaltenders Trey Augustine and Samuel Hillebrandt.

Four players that are eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft were invited, headlined by Boston College centre James Hagens, who is favoured to be one of the top picks in June, as well as defencemen Logan Hensler and Blake Fiddler and Hillebrandt.

Team USA also returns the same coaching staff that led the team to gold at last year's tournament in head coach David Carle with assistants Steve Miller, Brett Larson and Garrett Raboin.

United States selection camp roster:

Forwards: Austin Burnevik, Trevor Connelly, Cole Eiserman, James Hagens, Ryan Leonard, Oliver Moore, Danny Nelson, Christopher Pelosi, Gabe Perreault, AJ Spellacy, Teddy Stiga, Brandon Svoboda, Carey Terrance, Joey Willis, Brodie Ziemer

Defence: Zeev Buium, EJ Emery, Blake Fiddler, Paul Fischer, Drew Fortescue, Logan Hensler, Cole Hutson, Adam Kleber, Aram Minnetian, Colin Ralph

Goaltenders: Trey Augustine, Samuel Hillebrandt, Hampton Slukynsky