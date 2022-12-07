The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that forward James van Riemsdyk has been activated from injured reserve and is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday against the Washington Capitals.

The 33-year-old required surgery on a finger that was injured in the team's 3-0 loss to the San Jose Sharks in late October when he logged 3:29 of ice time before exiting.

van Riemsdyk has scored two goals and five points in six games this season, his fifth since rejoining the Flyers as a free agent in 2018. The native of Middletown Township, N.J., had 24 goals and 38 points in 82 games last season.

A pending unrestricted free agent, van Riemsdyk carries a $7 million cap hit in the last year of his current deal Flyers.

The former University of New Hampshire Wildcat has 290 goals and 567 points in 885 career games with the Flyers and Toronto Maple Leafs. He was selected second overall by the Flyers in the 2007 NHL Draft.