The Detroit Lions announced Monday that rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams returned to practice.

Good morning.



Jameson Williams will return to practice today. pic.twitter.com/o8iwxY5dbe — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 21, 2022

Williams, 21, was selected by the Lions with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Alabama. The St. Louis, Mo., native spent two seasons with Ohio State (2019-20) before transferring to Alabama, where he recorded 1,572 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in the 2021 season.

Williams suffered a torn ACL in the Crimson Tide's College Football Playoff National Championship loss to the University of Georgia Bulldogs.

The Lions host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday afternoon for their Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field. Williamson's status for the game has not yet been announced yet.