34m ago
Kraken D Oleksiak suspended three games for illegal check to Alexeyev
Seattle Kraken defenceman Jamie Oleksiak has been suspended three games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals defenceman Alexander Alexeyev the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced on Saturday.
TSN.ca Staff
The incident happened halfway through the second period of Friday's game in Washington when Alexeyev took an elbow to the head from Oleksiak.
Oleksiak received a match penalty as Alexeyev, who has one assist over five games in his rookie season, was forced to leave the action and did not return. The Caps scored on the power-play.
The 29-year-old Oleksiak has scored four goals and three assists over 22 games this season with the Kraken.