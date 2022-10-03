Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle in during the Bills' dramatic win over the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

#Bills WR Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle in Sunday’s dramatic win over the #Ravens, source said. He’ll have additional tests to see what other damage went along with it, but Crowder is now out indefinitely. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2022

Rapoport adds that Crowder will undergo additional testing to determine what other damage went along with it but for now, Crowder will be out indefinitely.

The 29-year-old is in his first season with the Bills following a three-year stint with the New York Jets (2019-21). A native of Monroe, N.C., Crowder was initially selected by the Washington Football Team in the fourth round (105th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft, where he played four seasons (2015-18).

In 100 career NFL games, the Duke University product has recorded 415 receptions for 4,667 yards and 28 touchdowns.