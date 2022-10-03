Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle in during the Bills' dramatic win over the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. 

Rapoport adds that Crowder will undergo additional testing to determine what other damage went along with it but for now, Crowder will be out indefinitely.

The 29-year-old is in his first season with the Bills following a three-year stint with the New York Jets (2019-21). A native of Monroe, N.C., Crowder was initially selected by the Washington Football Team in the fourth round (105th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft, where he played four seasons (2015-18). 

In 100 career NFL games, the Duke University product has recorded 415 receptions for 4,667 yards and 28 touchdowns. 