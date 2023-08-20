Japan's Hinata Miyazawa was named the recipient of the 2023 Golden Boot Award following Spain's 1-0 win over England in the Women's World Cup Final.

The adidas Golden Boot Award goes to Hinata Miyazawa! 👏 pic.twitter.com/CS9L904CUF — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 20, 2023

Miyazawa, 23, netted a tournament-best five goals in five games for Japan, including an insurance goal against Norway in the Round of 16.

The Minamiashigara native also tallied an assist and scored a pair of game-winning goals.

Japan was eliminated from the Women's World Cup after falling to Sweden 2-1 in the quarterfinals.