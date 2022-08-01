The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed national linebacker Jared Beeksma, the team announced Monday.

Beeksma, 24, was selected in the fifth round (46th overall) by the Ticats in the 2022 Canadian Football League Draft out of the University of Guelph, where he played five seasons (2017-21).

The 24-year-old Cambridge, Ont., native spent the beginning of the 2022 season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders before being released in late July.