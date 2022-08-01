22m ago
Tiger-Cats sign national LB Beeksma
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed national linebacker Jared Beeksma, the team announced Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
We’ve added 🇨🇦 linebacker Jared Beeksma.— Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) August 1, 2022
🗞 | https://t.co/AEnCejfK3s#Ticats | #CFL | @TicatsInsurance pic.twitter.com/5GCiDWtsXg
Beeksma, 24, was selected in the fifth round (46th overall) by the Ticats in the 2022 Canadian Football League Draft out of the University of Guelph, where he played five seasons (2017-21).
The 24-year-old Cambridge, Ont., native spent the beginning of the 2022 season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders before being released in late July.