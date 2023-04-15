NEW YORK — Dallas forward Jason Robertson, Carolina defenceman Brent Burns and Vegas goaltender Laurent Brossoit have been named the NHL's three stars of the week to end the regular season.

Robertson had one goal and five assists in three games as the Stars finished the season on a six-game winning streak.

The six-foot-three, 200-pound winger produced 109 points this season, the most in a single season by a U.S.-born player aged 23 or younger.

Burns, of Barrie, Ont., scored in all three Hurricanes games this week and led the NHL with four goals. By scoring 18 times this season, the 38-year-old Burns tied Ray Bourque's record for most goals by a defenceman aged 38 or older.

Brossoit backstopped the Golden Knights to two wins, allowing one goal in each contest, and posted a .962 save percentage this week. The 30-year-old from Port Alberni, B.C., helped Vegas clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference in the process.

The Stanley Cup playoffs, which will feature all three players, begin Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2023.