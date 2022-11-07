Robertson, MacKinnon, Karlsson named NHL three stars of the week

NEW YORK — Dallas Stars winger Jason Robertson, Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon and San Jose Sharks defenceman Erik Karlsson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Robertson scored four goals and added four assists in three games to push his goal streak to a career-high five games.

The 23-year-old Robertson capped his week by scoring the game-winning goal in the Stars' 6-2 win in Edmonton on Saturday.

MacKinnon recorded seven assists in two games to help the Colorado Avalanche sweep their two-game set against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Tampere, Finland.

The 27-year-old MacKinnon leads the NHL in assists (16) and is sixth in points (19) through 11 games this season.

Karlsson led all defenceman with four goals and four assists in three games last week. Playing in his 850th NHL contest, the 32-year-old Karlsson scored his first career hat trick in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2022.