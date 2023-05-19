Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza, who became a special assistant to the general manager following his retirement, resigned his position with the team on Friday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

For those wondering where all this leaves Jason Spezza, hearing that he tendered his resignation from the Leafs prior to Brendan Shanahan's news conference today. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 19, 2023

According to LeBrun, Spezza’s resignation was tendered prior to Leafs president Brendan Shanahan’s Friday press conference where he addressed the news that general manager Kyle Dubas would not be re-signed by the team following the expiration of his contract on June 30.

Spezza spent three seasons with the Maple Leafs, joining the team in 2019 as a free agent. He skated in 183 games and scored 31 goals with 49 assists.

The Mississauga, Ont. native played in 1,248 career regular-season NHL games overall with the Ottawa Senators, Dallas Stars and Leafs and recorded 363 goals and 632 assists.

Upon announcing his retirement following the 2021-22 season, the 39-year-old moved into the Leafs' front office as a special advisor to Dubas.