It’s safe to say the Javonte Smart experience in the CEBL has been a positive one so far.

The import guard’s season-high 32 points lifted the Ottawa BlackJacks (4-6) to an 89-76 victory over the Brampton Honey Badgers (3-8) at CAA Centre on Sunday afternoon.

In just his second game playing for the nation’s capital, Smart not only led the game in scoring, he single-handedly carried Ottawa to victory by putting up all nine points required in Target Score Time.

“It’s winning time, coach put the ball in my hands and told me to go get it,” Smart said post-game, moments after hitting his fourth and final triple to give the BlackJacks a second straight win for just the first time this season.

Along with shooting 50 per cent from beyond the arc, he also chipped in a 10-of-11 effort from the free throw line to go with four rebounds and six assists.

Behind Smart, Isaiah Moore put up a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, Zane Waterman made his return to Brampton, doing so as an opponent for the first time in his CEBL career. The long-time Honey Badger finished with 11 points on 3-of-7 shooting from distance to go with four rebounds.

On the other side, David Muenkat led the charge as he finished with 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting (3-of-4 on three-pointers) to go with four rebounds, two steals and a block. Behind him was Marcus Carr, who chipped in 15 points, six rebounds and five assists off the bench.

“We just have to be better,” Honey Badgers head coach Sheldon Cassimy said after their two-game win streak was snapped. “I think we have all the right tools … we had spurts of it, but not consistently.”

Meanwhile, Koby McEwen, who recently passed Waterman for the most points all-time in Honey Badgers franchise history, set another milestone on Sunday. His 14 points pushed him past the 1000-point mark, making McEwen just the seventh player in CEBL history to do so.

The BlackJacks' offence may not have been the most productive this season — it entered the game bottom five in points (88.7) and made field goals (31.4) per game — it’s been fairly efficient, ranked fourth-best in that regard.

A trend that continued through the opening frame on Sunday, as Ottawa shot 52 per cent from the field. The BlackJacks punctuated that effort with a 12-0 run to end the first quarter, finishing with a Shakur Daniel left-corner triple at the buzzer to give them a 26-21 lead.

The Ajax, Ont. native’s late-clock heroics didn’t end there, however, as Daniel hit yet another buzzer-beater to once again cap off an Ottawa run, this time 7-0. His fading left-elbow jumper sent the BlackJacks into the break with a 49-42 advantage.

Had it not been for that stretch to end the second quarter, things may have looked quite different for Ottawa as its offence cooled off to the tune of 39 per cent shooting in the first half. Meanwhile, Brampton had one of its best three-point shooting halves of the season, outpacing its per-game average (7.8) with eight first-half makes from distance on a 57 per cent clip. They’d finish with 11 triples on 42 per cent shooting.

“I thought it was two teams grinding it out,” BlackJacks head coach David DeAveiro said after the win. “That’s something we talk about, being mentally tougher as we go along in the season.”

Carr led that charge, not only holding down ball-handling duties while McEwen and Weatherspoon sat due to foul trouble, but also nailing three consecutive triples that had the game tied with less than a minute to go in the second before the BlackJacks' run.

Meanwhile, aside from Daniel’s clutch shooting, it was Smart who was a catalyst for that Ottawa charge to end the half, as he finished with 17 points at the break, including eight in the second quarter and five straight as part of that difference-making run.

Coming out of halftime, the Honey Badgers continued chipping into that deficit, to their credit. After their 8-2 run was outdone by a 12-2 BlackJacks charge midway through the third, they responded with another 7-2 run to cut what was once a 12-point deficit down to six, 67-61 after 30 minutes.

Brampton’s surge could’ve been greater had it not been for their usual ball-security woes creeping back up. The Honey Badgers — leading the league with 17.6 turnovers per game — played a disciplined first half with just six giveaways, but had five turnovers in the third. They’d finish with nine in the second half for 15 total, as the BlackJacks built a 22-14 edge on those freebies.

“We’re a team with pride, we compete,” Cassimy said when asked about his team’s push after halftime. “It’s just a matter of cleaning up the errors.”

To make matters even more difficult, Brampton was without the services of Quinndary Weatherspoon for much of the second half after the guard fouled out midway through the third after picking up an offensive foul and technical foul in quick succession.

Ottawa carried that six-point lead into Target Score Time (80-74) before Smart got to work. His scoring barrage began with some free throws, followed up by a pair of mid-range pull-ups and lastly a triple from the right corner as the BlackJacks took a 2-0 regular-season series lead over the Honey Badgers.

Up next

The BlackJacks head back to the nation’s capital to host the Montreal Alliance on June 28 for the first of a two-game homestand. Meanwhile, the Honey Badgers get a full week off before returning when they’ll host the defending champion Niagara River Lions for the second of four regular-season matchups.