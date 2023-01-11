The Toronto Blue Jays have signed pitcher Jay Jackson to a minor-league deal, according to a report by Jon Heyman of the NY Post. Jackson also received an invite to MLB spring camp.

Jackson has appeared in 59 games over the course of his MLB career, including two for the Atlanta Braves last season.

The 35-year-old has a career mark of 3-1 with a 4.21 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 57.2 innings.

Jackson has also played for the San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants since making his MLB debut in the 2015 season.