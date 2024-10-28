It’s the relentless pace of the unforgettable drama and excitement that makes NFL Sundays a unique experience.

Week 8 delivered one of the best Sundays we’ve had all season.

Nothing was better than the ending in Washington.

For a moment, it looked like we could be robbed of a highly anticipated showdown between the top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft due to a Jayden Daniels injury.

However, Daniels was able to play through the injury on Sunday, and he cemented his status as the favourite to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year with another brilliant performance in an epic comeback win.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday October 28th, 2024.

Daniels A Clear Favourite For NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year After Epic Comeback

The Chicago Bears were 25 seconds away from clinching a key victory on the road after Roschon Johnson punched in a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute on Sunday.

The Bears were about to improve to 5-2 on the season.

With games against the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots around the corner, it might have been the victory that sparked a playoff push for Chicago.

Only, Daniels and the Commanders had a different storyline in mind.

With no time left on the clock, Daniels heaved a 52-yard Hail Mary pass towards the end zone that was tipped and caught by Noah Brown for the game-winning touchdown.

It was the sixth-longest game-winning touchdown with no time left in regulation since the 1970 merger.

Daniels, who held on to the ball for nearly 13 seconds before firing it downfield for the winner, threw for 326 yards and a touchdown, adding 52 rushing yards on eight carries in the victory.

Washington improved to 6-2 this season – a half-game back of the Detroit Lions for the best record in the NFC.

The Commanders are -290 to make the playoffs.

Washington is +140 to win the NFC East as the second choice behind the Philadelphia Eagles at -120.

We also saw a major move in FanDuel’s NFL Offensive Player of the Year market.

Daniels to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year went from -115 to -450 at FanDuel.

Williams to win the OROY ballooned from +100 to +1000.

Daniels has emerged as an obvious favourite to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year at the midway mark.

As long as he can stay healthy and continue to perform at the level he has to date, it would be a surprise if anybody else wins that award this season.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night Football

The Commanders have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in that conversation as well.

The Steelers own the best record in the AFC North at 5-2.

Pittsburgh has an excellent opportunity to build on that success as a 5.5-point favourite against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Interestingly, the Steelers are 0-9 against the spread in their last nine games when they’ve laid at least four points.

On the flip side, Daniel Jones is 1-14 straight up and 6-9 against the spread in NFL prime-time games.

Something must give on Monday Night Football.

As for my FanDuel Best Bet, I’m going with a Same Game Parlay that features George Pickens 40+ receiving yards and Wan’Dale Robinson 4+ receptions at -120 odds.

Pickens is 5-of-7 for 40 or more receiving yards this season.

He’s also coming off a season-high 111 receiving yards and a touchdown on five receptions in Wilson’s first start.

No. 1 wide receivers have put up big numbers against the Giants this season and I expect that to continue tonight.

Meanwhile, Robinson has been a target machine for the Giants with eight or more targets in every game except for one this season.

He’s averaged 5.7 receptions on 9.7 targets over his past three games.

He’s also registered five or more receptions in five straight games.

The Giants are a 5.5-point underdog, so they could be playing from behind in the second half.

I’ll lock in a FanDuel Best Bet with Pickens 40+ receiving yards and Robinson 4+ receptions at -120 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.