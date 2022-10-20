Canada's Menard rolls to rout of Slovenia in round-robin finale

ABERDEEN, United Kingdom — Canada's Jean-Michel Menard dumped Slovenia's Stefan Sever 12-2 in the round-robin finale for both teams Thursday at the world mixed curling championship.

Menard, from Gatineau, Que., scored three in the opening end and pulled away with five points in the third. The teams shook hands after Canada (7-1) tacked on three more points in the sixth end.

Menard, vice Marie-France Larouche, second Ian Belleau and lead Annie Lemay had already qualified for the playoffs on Friday.

Matchups were to be determined upon the completion of Thursday's late draw at the Curl Aberdeen facility.

Medal games are scheduled for Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2022.