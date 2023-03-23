Jed Lowrie is putting away his glove.

The 38-year-old infielder announced his retirement on Thursday after 14 seasons.

A native of Salem, OR, Lowrie appeared in 1,307 career games with the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, Oakland Athletics and New York Mets.

He appeared in 50 games for the A's last season, his third stint with the team, batting .180 with three home runs, 16 runs batted in and a .508 OPS.

Lowrie tells Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle that he has nothing but good memories of his time with the A's.

“The fact that I wound up playing for the A’s for seven years is amazing,” Lowrie said. “The organization always allowed me the freedom to be myself, and playing for Bob Melvin, he always did such a good job of knowing when to say the right things and when not to say anything.”

An All-Star in 2018 with the A's, Lowrie finishes his career as a .257 hitter with 1,185 hits, 121 home runs, 594 runs batted in and a .736 OPS.