Free agent guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. has agreed to a training camp deal to re-sign with the Toronto Raptors, with a significant salary guarantee if he makes the opening night roster, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 22, 2023

The 26-year-old from Upper Marlboro, Ma., played in 25 games for the Raptors last season, averaging 2.4 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

A former Rhode Island Ram, Dowtin went undrafted and signed a 10-day exhibit contract with the Orlando Magic in 2020.