The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Wednesday that Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Jeff Petry has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Roughing Detroit Red wings forward Jonatan Berggren.

The 34 year-old was handed down the fine following action in Tuesday's preseason game between the Penguins and the Red Wings where Petry made contact with Berggren's head.

A 13-year veteran, Perty was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round (46th overall) in the 2006 NHL Draft. The Ann Arbor, Mich., native spent five seasons with the Oilers (2010-14) before being traded to the Montreal Canadiens, where he spent eight seasons (2014-2021).

Petry was traded to the Penguins from the Canadiens in July along with Ryan Poehling in exchange for defenceman Mike Matheson and a 2023 fourth-round pick.