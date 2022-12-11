4h ago
Dolphins RB Wilson (hip) ruled out vs. Chargers
The Miami Dolphins announced that running back Jeff Wilson has been ruled out the rest of the game with a hip injury against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
TSN.ca Staff
The Miami Dolphins announced that running back Jeff Wilson has been ruled out the rest of the game with a hip injury against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
Wilson Jr. will not return. https://t.co/J3LmUztljX— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 12, 2022Wilson, 27, was injured after being brought down to the turf awkwardly following a handoff from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Wilson has amassed 26 yards on four carries before his exit.
Wilson spent four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2018-22) before being acquired by the Dolphins mid-season.
Wilson made his debut with the Dolphins in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears, when he carried the ball nine times for 51 yards. He hauled in three receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 35-32 win.