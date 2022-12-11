The Miami Dolphins announced that running back Jeff Wilson has been ruled out the rest of the game with a hip injury against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

Wilson Jr. will not return. https://t.co/J3LmUztljX — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 12, 2022Wilson, 27, was injured after being brought down to the turf awkwardly following a handoff from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Wilson has amassed 26 yards on four carries before his exit.

Wilson spent four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2018-22) before being acquired by the Dolphins mid-season.

Wilson made his debut with the Dolphins in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears, when he carried the ball nine times for 51 yards. He hauled in three receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 35-32 win.