SUMMERSIDE, P.E.I. - Jennifer Gardiner scored at 13:16 of the third period to snap a 1-1 tie and lifted Canada to a 3-1 victory over the United States in the fifth and deciding game of the 2024-25 Rivalry Series on Saturday at Credit Union Place.

Brianne Jenner gave Canada a 1-0 lead at 6:48 in the second period. Kelly Pannek tied the game at 3:03 of the third, setting up Gardiner's heroics. Laura Stacey scored an insurance marker for Canada with 1:19 left in the game.

Danielle Serdachny assisted on the first two Canadian goals.

Canadian netminder Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 28 of 29 shots, while U.S. goalie Aerin Frankel stopped 40 of 43 shots.

The Americans defeated Canada 7-2 on Nov. 6, 2024, in San Jose, Calif., and 2-1 in a shootout on Thursday in Halifax, N.S.

Canada won 5-4 in a shootout on Nov. 8, 2024, in West Valley City, Utah, and 4-1 on Nov. 10, 2024, in Boise, Idaho.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2025.