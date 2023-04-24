Canada's Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing improved to 4-1 at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship after a two-win day on Monday from Gangneung, South Korea.

The husband and wife duo, who won their first Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship last month, picked up impressive wins over medal contenders in Italy and Australia.

“Two big wins,” Laing told Curling Canada. “I mean, two teams that were at the top or near the top of the standings and coming in as favourites, so any time you can win both games in a day, it's been a great day.”

Canada kicked off the day with an 8-4 win over Stefania Constantini and Sebastiano Arman of Italy and followed that with an 11-6 triumph over Australia’s Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt.

11-6 win over Australia to cap a two-win day at the World Mixed Doubles!

Constantini won mixed doubles gold with teammate Amos Mosaner at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

With the wins, Jones and Laing are now tied with Estonia’s Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill as well as Scotland’s Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat for top spot in the 10-team field.

“We’re feeling pretty good,” Jones told Curling Canada. “I’d like to kind of play just that little bit better; we just want to keep getting better as the week goes on. But all in all, 4-1 after today is a pretty record, and we’re happy with it.”

Canada has never won gold at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship.

Canada performing well at World Senior Curling Championships

Team Canada continues to stay in contention at the World Senior Curling Championships in Gangneung, South Korea.

On the men's side, Ottawa's Team Howard Rajala defeated Czech Republic’s Team Radek Zdarsky, 7-4, on Monday to improve their record to 3-1.

They're shaking hands with the Czechs after a 7-4 victory at the World Seniors! Canada improves to 3-1!

"It’s nice to be back on the right track,” said lead Paul Madden. “We kind of took control early and never really gave it up. We were a little rushed towards the end (on the time clock), but other than that, yeah, we played well. We still have some work to do; that last end got a little dicier than it needed to be, but overall, it was a pretty solid effort.”

The Canadian women picked up a win as well with Saskatoon's Team Sherry Anderson downing Margie Smith’s American rink, 7-6.

Sherry Anderson makes the hit for a game-winning deuce against the U.S. at the World Seniors! Team Canada improves to 3-0 with a 7-6 victory!

Team Anderson, who have won five straight Canadian senior titles, are now 3-0 at the world championship.