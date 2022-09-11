Jones edges Homan to capture Saville Shoot-Out and first win with new team

Jennifer Jones and her new team have been one of the busiest teams on Tour this season and now have their first win as a foursome.

Jones defeated longtime curling rival Rachel Homan and her new-look rink in the final of the Saville Shoot-Out in Edmonton on Sunday.

Manitoba's Team Jones gave up a three-point lead to Team Homan before notching a single in the eighth-and-final end to pick up the close 5-4 win.

A milestone today – our 1st tourney title as the 2022-23 Team Jennifer Jones! It was a grind (8 games in 48 hours) vs some very good teams this weekend. Thx to our fans and the Saville Shootout Team. You made this one memorable!#TeamJenniferJones #teamprincessauto #curling pic.twitter.com/kUmeyuDtk5 — Team Jennifer Jones (@TeamJJonesCurl) September 12, 2022

Jones' five-player team of third Karlee Burgess, second Mackenzie Zacharias and leads Emily Zacharias and Lauren Lenentine won all eight of their games in the short three-day tournament.

The Saville Shoot-Out was Team Jones' third bonspiel already in this young season. They made the semifinal at the Summer Series in late August and the quarterfinal of last week's Curling Stadium Martensville International.

Team Jones have a 14-5 record in 2022-23 as they prepare to compete in the PointsBet Invitational from Sept. 21-25 in Fredericton, N.B.

This was the first event for Team Homan's new lineup which see Tracy Fleury calling the game, but throwing third stones and Homan having last-shot duties. Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes play front end. The Ottawa foursome won all seven of their games, including victories over Team Kerry Galusha, Team Kelsey Rocque and Team Casey Scheidegger, before falling to Team Jones in the championship game.

Close final, we tried to battle back but it wasn’t our game in the end.



Thank you to all the staff, volunteers, fans, sponsors and Saville Sports Centre for a great event!



🫶🏼 @CoolbetCanada / @GetCracking / @amjcampbell / @NestleCA / @GoldlineCurling pic.twitter.com/C0a9bPetxC — Team Homan (@TeamHoman) September 12, 2022

Homan's crew will also be at the PointsBet Invitational.

Other notable teams that competed at the Saville Shoot-Out included Team Scheidegger (lost in semis to Homan), Team Eunji Gim (lost in semis to Jones), Team Galusha (lost in quarters to Scheidegger), Team Rocque (3-2, missed playoffs), Team Chelsea Carey (2-3, missed playoffs) and Team Corryn Brown (0-5, missed playoffs).

The 20-team event had a purse of $24,000 with Jones' rink going home with $6,000.

Elsewhere, Ontario's Team Isabelle Ladouceur posted a perfect 5-0 record to win the D&R Custom Steel Gord Carroll Curling Classic in Whitby, Ont., capping it off with a 5-3 victory over Team Lauren Mann in the final on Sunday.

🏆CHAMPS🏆



It was a tight game this evening but we managed to pull out the win in the final! Thanks to @TeamMannCurls for the great game and good luck in the rest of your season! pic.twitter.com/mgFYieaFTd — Team Ladouceur (@team_ladouceur) September 12, 2022

The 12-team event had a purse of $13,600.

In men's curling, the Curling Stadium Alberta Curling Series Major wraps up Monday from Leduc, Alta.