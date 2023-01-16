'This is about pursuing a dream': Rourke excited to compete for backup job in Jacksonville

The Ottawa Redblacks have extended quarterback Jeremiah Masoli through the 2024 season, it was announced Monday.

Masoli signed with the Redblacks last off-season on a two-year deal but was injured in just his fourth game and missed the remainder of the season.

In a Week 5 matchup with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Masoli was carted off after a low hit from Riders defensive lineman Garrett Marino, which caused him to be ejected from the game.

Masoli finished the season with 1,083 yards passing and two touchdowns compared to two interceptions in four games. He also rushed for 39 yards and a touchdown.

“Having consistency at the quarterback position is a key piece to have success as a CFL team, so we’re very happy to be able to keep Jeremiah Masoli in red and black for the foreseeable future,” said general manager Shawn Burke in a news release. “Jeremiah has proven himself as a leader both on and off the field, and makes us better as a team when he has the ball in his hands.”

A native of San Francisco, Calif., Masoli played with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for the first eight seasons of his CFL career, making the CFL East Division All-Star Team in 2018 and helping the Ticats to a pair of Grey Cup appearances.