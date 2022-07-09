Redblacks' Masoli carried off field after low hit by Marino

Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli was carried off the field by his teammates after a low hit by Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Garrett Marino.

The low hit sparked a brawl between the two teams while Masoli remained down on the field accompanied by Redblacks' training staff and his former Hamilton Tiger-Cat teammate and current Roughrider Larry Dean.

Marino was ejected and the Riders were issued a 15-yard penalty.

Backup quarterback Caleb Evans was forced into action to close out the game.

Before being forced out of the game, Masoli threw for 210 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The Redblacks have not yet commented on the status of Masoli.