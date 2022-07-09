19m ago
Redblacks' Masoli carried off field after low hit by Marino
Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli was carried off the field by his teammates after a low hit by Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Garrett Marino.
TSN.ca Staff
The low hit sparked a brawl between the two teams while Masoli remained down on the field accompanied by Redblacks' training staff and his former Hamilton Tiger-Cat teammate and current Roughrider Larry Dean.
Marino was ejected and the Riders were issued a 15-yard penalty.
Backup quarterback Caleb Evans was forced into action to close out the game.
Before being forced out of the game, Masoli threw for 210 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
The Redblacks have not yet commented on the status of Masoli.