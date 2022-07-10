The Ottawa Redblacks received some good news on Sunday, as quarterback Jeremiah Masoli will not require reconstructive surgery on his ACL, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji. However, he will undergo a bone-based surgical procedure and will miss 10-12 weeks with a chance to return before the end of the season.

Masoli, 33, was injured on a low hit from Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Garrett Marino in Friday's 28-13 loss. Marino celebrated the hit, leading to a confrontation between the two teams while Masoli was eventually carried off the field by his teammates.

The Redblacks will next play on Saturday against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and will likely move forward with Caleb Evans as their starting quarterback after he replaced Masoli against the Roughriders.

Masoli was playing in just his fourth game with Ottawa after joining the team in the off-season and had racked up 1,083 passing yards and two touchdowns.

In 118 career CFL games with the Redblacks and Tiger-Cats, Masoli has thrown for16,638 yards and 82 touchdowns. He was named a CFL East All-Star in 2018.

The CFL announced on Saturday that it had initiated an investigation into the hit for a possible suspension of Marino.