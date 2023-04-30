The Boston Bruins announced ahead of their winner-takes-all tilt with the Florida Panthers on Sunday that goaltender Jeremy Swayman will get the start in net.

The announcement comes on the heel of a Game 6 loss that saw then-starter Linus Ullmark surrender six goals on 32 shots.

Swayman, 24, has not made a start in the series.

The Anchorage, Alaska, native played in 37 regular-season games for the Bruins, posting a 24-6-4 record with a 2.27 goals-against-average and a .920 save percentage.

In seven career playoff appearances, the former 111th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft has record of 3-3-0. He wears a 2.64 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage in those post-season appearances.

The winner of Game 7 will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round.