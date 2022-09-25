Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is officially active for their game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The 23-year-old from Deerfield Beach, Fla., was injured in last week's contest against the Houston Texans when he landed awkwardly as he attempted to bring in a pass from Russell Wilson

A product of the University of Alabama, Jeudy has recorded five receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown two games into the 2022 season and has tallied a career 95 receptions for 1,436 yards and four touchdowns.