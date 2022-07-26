Dreger: ‘Edmonton is frustrated by how little interest there is in Puljujarvi’

The Edmonton Oilers and restricted free agent forward Jesse Puljujarvi agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal on Tuesday.

The #Oilers have signed Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year, $3 million contract. The Finnish forward scored a career-high 36 points in 65 games last season. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 26, 2022

Puljujarvi. a restricted free agent this summer, was previously scheduled for an arbitration hearing on Friday prior to the deal. He will be arbitration-eligible as a restricted free agent again next year.

The 24-year-old winger played 65 games last season with the Oilers where he registered 14 goals and 36 points.

Puljujarvi added two goals and three points in 16 playoff games during the Oilers' run to the Western Conference Final last season.

The native of Alvkarleby, Sweden was drafted fourth overall by the Oilers in the 2016 NHL draft and has registered 46 goals and 98 points in 259 career NHL games with the Oilers.