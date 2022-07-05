Jessica Campbell has made hockey history.

The 30-year-old Saskatchewan native was named assistant coach of the American Hockey League's Coachella Valley Firebirds - affiliate of the Seattle Kraken - on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to serve that role in AHL history.

The Coachella Valley @Firebirds have named Jessica Campbell (@boof_campbell) as the first-ever assistant coach in franchise history!



Learn more about the first female @TheAHL assistant coach → https://t.co/PdKKemdO4u pic.twitter.com/9wueDGEh3F — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 5, 2022

"I'm very excited, it feels like it's going to be a really good fit." said Campbell. "I am thrilled to join the Kraken organization. Everybody's been so fantastic through the process."

Campbell will be apart of a coaching staff led by former NHL head coach Dan Bylsma.

"We talked about coaching, he was asking about my approach," said Campbell of Bylsma. "He clearly did his research, connecting with people at the world championships and guys I have coached. After a couple of interviews with Dan, I interviewed with Ron [Francis]."

Campbell, who has played for Canada's national women's team in the past, has worked with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL development program as well as an assistant with the Nurnberg Ice Tigers in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga and Team Germany at the World Men's Hockey Championship this spring.

"Jessica's strength is her skill and talent for developing players who understand all aspects of the game and what it takes to be successful on and off the ice." said Bylsma. "She has a passion for creating players with impact. We are focused on building a culture of impact, skill and tenacity for both the Firebirds and the Kraken."

Kraken general manger Ron Francis said he is very excited for Campbell to be apart of the organization.

"We're very excited to welcome Jessica to the Kraken organization as a coach with the Firebirds," said Francis. "She played the game at a high level. That experience along with her knowledge of the game, and her ability to communicate and teach, will assist the development of our prospects in the AHL."