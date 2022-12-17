Canadian Holland (neck) returns for second half against Bills

After it was announced that Canadian Jevon Holland was questionable to return after suffering a neck injury, Holland returned for the second half.

Injury Update | Jevon Holland has a neck injury and is questionable to return. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 18, 2022

The Coquitlam, B.C., product suffered a neck injury during the first half against the Bills.

A product of the University of Oregon, Holland has recorded 54 tackles, one-and-a-half sacks and a pair of interceptions so far this season.

Holland was selected by the Dolphins with the 36th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, Holland made 13 starts at free safety and racked up 48 tackles, a pair of interceptions and two-and-a-half sacks.