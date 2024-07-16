LOS ANGELES -- — Jewell Loyd had 30 points and seven assists, Nneka Ogwumike added 23 points, 10 rebounds and six steals against her former team, and the Seattle Storm beat the Los Angeles Sparks 89-83 on Tuesday.

Seattle (17-8), which played a game on the road for the first time since June 19, closed the first half of the season by winning eight of 10 games.

Loyd and Ogwumike combined to score 20 of Seattle’s 25 fourth-quarter points.

Ogwumike, who played her first game in Los Angeles since signing with the Storm as a free agent in February, made a driving layup with 2:20 left in the fourth to move past Lisa Leslie for 12th on the WNBA career scoring list.

Loyd finished 8 of 18 from the field and 11 of 16 from the free-throw line to reach the 30-point mark for the fourth time this season.

Jordan Horston, who scored eight of Seattle’s opening 15 points, finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Skylar Diggins-Smith was held to eight points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Azura Stevens led Los Angeles (6-18) with 24 points and 15 rebounds. Rae Burrell scored 18 points and made five 3-pointers, Rickea Jackson added 16 points, and Dearica Hamby had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Stevens made a basket to give Los Angeles a 73-71 lead with 6:29 left before Loyd and Ogwumike combined to score 11 straight for Seattle. The Sparks didn’t make their next field goal until 52.1 seconds remained.

