Jim Boeheim has called time on his time at Syracuse.

The 78-year-old Boeheim officially retired after the Orange were eliminated from the ACC tournament by Wake Forest, 77-74, earlier on Wednesday.

Adrian Autry has been named as his replacement.

"There is no doubt in my mind that without Jim Boeheim, Syracuse Basketball would not be the powerhouse program it is today," school chancellor Kent Syverud said in a statement. "Jim has invested and dedicated the majority of his life to building this program, cultivating generations of student-athletes and representing his alma mater with pride and distinction. I extend my deep appreciation and gratitude to an alumnus who epitomizes what it means to be 'Forever Orange.'"

Boeheim finishes his career with an all-time mark of 1116-440 (.717). The Lyons, NY native won 10 Big East regular-season titles, five Big East tournaments and the 2003 NCAA tournament with the Orange.

He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Autry, 51, has been on Boeheim's staff since 2011 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2016.